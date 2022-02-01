Just a few hours ago, Sony confirmed through a statement on its official blog that they had reached an agreement to acquire Bungie, the studio that created the Halo franchise and is currently working on Destiny. Although to a lesser extent than the acquisition of Activision, the movement has generated many comments both in specialized media and through social networks.

Without going any further, one of the most important reactions to the news is that Phil Spencer has spoken out on the purchase of Bungie by Sony through his official Twitter account, just a few minutes after the news was confirmed by the official Bungie account.

Phil Spencer speaks out on the purchase of Bungie by Sony

As we can see, the head of Xbox congratulated the Bungie team, praising them as a team with great creativity, and he also remembered to congratulate PlayStation and Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, for the acquisition of a studio with a so much talent.

Congratulations to the talented teams at @Bungie, great testament to their creativity. And congratulations to @PlayStation @hermenhulst for adding a talented team to their studio team.

In this way, Phil Spencer reacts to the second most important movement that has taken place in the month of January in terms of studio movements, behind Microsoft’s own purchase of Activision, which also generated a multitude of reactions in the hours following your confirmation.