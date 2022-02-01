Pelé, the soccer star who ‘played’ on the big screen

Within soccer there have been many films about the sport, but there is one in particular that has become a cult film for fans, one where the Brazilian star Pelé appeared.

the tape is called Escape to Victorywhich premiered in 1981 and was directed by John Hustonwhich is about a group of Allied prisoners in a Nazi camp during the WWII who play an exhibition game against the team from Germany.

Among the protagonists are Sylvester Stallone, Michael CainMax von Sydow, as well as Pelewho plays a soldier from Trinidad and Tobago called Luis Fernández, he appears in some memorable scenes in which he stands out, such as the end of the story.

Stallone He told a few months ago that during the filming, the former Brazilian player broke his finger with a penalty.

“That was one of the lowest points of my life. What a kick in the butt I have given myself! Still i have a broken finger for trying to cover a Pelé penalty. He put on a pair of shoes from the Second World War, which had a steel toe, and the ball was like a cannonball: it was twice as thick and heavy as today’s soccer balls, ”he recalled with the BBC.

Stalone He said that at first it was easy for him when he told him it was just a penalty, but when he charged it he ended up breaking a window in the place where they were filming.

“He told me he was going to shoot and I thought: ‘It’s football, what is the problem? It is easy’. He came to take a penalty kick and he told me exactly where he was going to put it, so I stayed there, but the ball flew past me before I could move,” he added.

“He literally put it right where he said. She did it again, and ripped the back of the netting and broke a window in the barracks where we were filming. I said ‘Are you kidding me?’ I found a new kind of respect.”

Other players that appear in the film are Bobby Moore, Osvaldo ArdilesKazimierz Deyna, Paul Van HimstMike Summerbee, Hallvar Thoresen, Werner Roth, as well as Ipswich Town footballers.