“Parallel Mothers”: in which theaters can Pedro Almodóvar’s new film be seen?

Starting this Thursday, February 3, “Parallel Mothers”the new from the distinguished Spanish director, Pedro Almodovarwill be released in these various rooms of Argentine cinemas.

First image of “Parallel Mothers”, the new film by Pedro Almodóvar



A film, which as its name indicates, deals with two stories of motherhood, de-romanticizing periods that two women go through who meet in the hospital room the day they are both about to give birth. Women who are played by Penelope Cruz (being his seventh film with the director) and Milena Smith.

The story follows Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit); who became pregnant unexpectedly. “Middle-aged Janis is unrepentant and in the hours leading up to her delivery she’s ecstatic; the other, Ana, is a teenager and scared, remorseful and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital hallway. few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will be in charge of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it will change the lives of both”, details the synopsis.

A film where the Oscar-winning director (for “All about my mother” and “Talk to her”), seeks to focus on “imperfect mothers”, as he indicated in an interview with Telam. With a cast made up of: Aitana Sánchez-Gijon, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano Y Rossy de Palma.

Next, look at the list of cinemas where you can see

Atlas Alcorta (Buenos Aires)

Atlas Nordelta (Buenos Aires)

Atlas Patio Bullrich (Buenos Aires)

Belgrano Multiplex (Buenos Aires)

Cabildo Multiplex (Buenos Aires)

Cinema Lorca (Buenos Aires)

Devoted Cinema (Buenos Aires)

Cinema Paradiso (Buenos Aires)

Cinemark Palermo (Buenos Aires)

Hoyts Abasto (Buenos Aires)

Hoyts Pan American (Buenos Aires)

Cinema Adrogue (Buenos Aires)

Hoyts Unicenter (Buenos Aires)

Palmas Multiplex (Buenos Aires)

Showcase Belgrano (Buenos Aires)

Showcase Haedo (Buenos Aires)

North Showcase (Buenos Aires)

Cinemas of the Paseo Cinemacenter (Mar del Plata)

Paseo Aldrey (Mar Del Plata)

Cinema Manuel Belgrano (Rafaela)

Cinema City La Plata (La Plata)

Cinema America (Santa Fe)

Cinemark Santa Fe (Santa Fe)

Downtown Cinemas (Santa Fe)

Hoyts Rosario (Rosario)

Showcase Rosario (Rosario)

Cinemark Neuquen (Neuquen)

Cinemark Palmares (Mendoza)

University Uncuyo Mendoza (Mendoza)

Hoyts Patio Olmos (Cordoba)

Showcase Cordoba (Cordoba)

Hoyts Jumps (Jumps)

When does it premiere on Netflix?

Once it goes through the theaters, the film can be seen from the platform from 18th of February. Seeing it on the big screen beforehand is an opportunity that usually occurs with several premieres, as was the case with “Rescue Distance”a film by Peruvian filmmaker Claudia Llosa, based on the novel by Samanta Schweblin, as well as “Don’t Look Up”, a recent film from director Adam McKay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and more; to name a few examples.