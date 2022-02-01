Opinion | Social networks and freedom of expression and the press. By Manuel López #OpinionVP

In the final scenes of the film the pentagon files (Steven Spielberg, 2017), an editor of the Washington Post reproduces out loud what is being communicated to him on the telephone: the Supreme Court of the United States has voted in favor of New York Times Y Washington Post reproduce the content of the classified Pentagon papers containing the decisions taken by the US administration during the Vietnam War. The journalist adds a solemn final point: one of the judges of the Court has stated that freedom of expression and the press, contemplated in the First Amendment to the American Constitution, was introduced to protect the “governed and not the rulers.”

The previous affirmation takes on its full value when only the previous groups exist and a clear line of separation is established between the two. Secondly, when freedom of expression and the press have known channels, free from concealment and subject to contrast, so that the aspiration to know the truth continues to emit an energetic beat. A truth that can show various manifestations and accommodate different contents, depending on the known facts, on the reliability or credibility of previous truths used as an argument of authority and on the correct application of logical reasoning capable of detecting the existing contradictions in the preceding blocks. . But, in any case, the admission of different versions of the truth does not prevent differentiating it from lies, from falsehood. From the main scientific theory to the most modest event anywhere, there are methods and practices that allow you to detect lies, slander and misrepresentations.

It does not seem however that, in our time, the previous conditions are always susceptible of application; hence, there is a genuine fear that the freedoms of expression and the press, as a path to the truth(s), may be the object of damage that is difficult or impossible to repair, of interested and malicious expropriations. Beyond the governors and the governed, our reality contemplates a third group that, apparently belonging to the governed, actually constitutes a new species of subject capable of creating and modeling freedom of expression under various pirate flags. That subject integrates and threatens in social networks; the same ones that concentrate billions of users, linked to a handful of companies that, like Meta (formerly Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), absorb the main relationships of Internet users in most of the planet. Their presence, which goes beyond the borders of countries, gives them an international status, while their private nature gives them an extraordinary plasticity when it comes time to circumvent state rules and regulations, either for their own benefit or that of toxic clients and users. .

With the previous networks there has been a shift in the functioning of information as a vehicle of the truth(s). The usual distinction between editorials (opinion) and information allowed us to know the orientation of each communication medium. It made it possible to understand the reason why they paid more or less attention to specific news or the reason why certain organizations maintained a more fluid relationship with some media than with others. Imperfections, misunderstandings, and even occasional bad faith could creep in; but, as a whole, the media organization worked and there was the possibility, in democratic countries, of comparing different sources of information to sniff out the existence of hoaxes and inaccuracies. Finally, there was always the right to rectification and the protection that constitutions and laws grant to the honor, dignity and image of each person.

On the contrary, among the pernicious contents of social networks, the confusion of opinion and information can be seen. The differentiation of both faces high barriers that are often impossible for the individual user to overcome. And, to the confusion caused by the mixture of both, is added the overwhelming production and reproduction of theoretical newsreplaced at high speed by new ones that squeeze, to the point of exhaustion, the human capacity to distinguish water from mud in such a hodgepodge.

Secondly, the networks have provided an exponential intensification of content whose objective is to feed currents of anger, contempt and hatred towards specific people or specific groups differentiated by their culture, sex, religion, nationality, color or any other distinctive sign of the human plurality. We enter, then, the terrain of the deliberately destructive message that does not seek to inform or even influence: it aspires to detect the most uncontrolled of our prejudices and supply it with new pieces of fattening. Faced with this purpose, the pretense of putting a stop to the sterilizers of coexistence is seriously limited by the technologies they make use of: algorithms oriented towards manipulation, false accounts that pretend to come from a specific group, data crossing for the delimitation of segmented profiles that share specific orientations and are fodder for maliciously personalized messages, concealment of the servers that provide the infrastructure for the above actions, and an extensive operations manual aimed at perverting the use of networks.

The same networks that, at the individual level, have created addictions and stimulated pathologies, including frustration at the scant reception of likes, anxiety when it is not possible to consult the latest news on the mobile, the feeling of impotence and helplessness when it breaks down, the tablet or the laptop… Sensations that are flourishing with special intensity among the youngest. And, together with the previous effects, the expansion of an experience of dominant pretensions that competes and gobbles up the time devoted to other activities, whether they are healthy, cultural or channels for sociability without screens.

Social networks were said to contribute to the democratization of information. Anyone could access thousands of people and send them their ideas, their projects, their way of seeing and improving the world. Its dark face, then unknown, has narrowed down the previous objectives and ceded space to a new form of domination based on a manipulation of industrial volumes. It is no longer just about the influence on tastes and commercial products, but on layers of human consciousness that are critical for the free ability to think, decide and choose one’s own truth; something that requires putting distance between the human mind and that world that amplifies the manipulation of information, twisted inventions, contempt for democracies, visceral passions and the depredation of coexistence.

Governments are acting in some places against the negative powers of the networks, including their perverse use for the erosion of democracy; but its ability to react can always be argued that it is structurally slow and hardly anticipatory; and, even when the previous insufficiencies are nuanced, public-private collaboration, anchored in a multinational framework, seems to be the best defense in this field. Even more so when the values ​​to be preserved require both public regulations and knowledge, instruments and resources capable of detecting, in real time, those who threaten the genuine exercise of freedoms; among these, as indicated at the beginning, the one that serves to protect the governed from the excesses of the rulers; and now, in the 21st century, to protect each other from the new amoral powers that, from virtual space, infect freedom of expression, tribalize social identities, breaking the cohesion between different ones and assault the clean formation of personal opinions and inclinations.