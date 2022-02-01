OMG! Kendall Jenner asked Canelo Álvarez out for this special reason

‘Cinnamonwill you be a member of the tequila 818?’ A journalist asked the boxing champion, who initially tried not to respond with ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ However, after some hesitation, he maintained that the alliance between them is very likely.

‘Probably. He is there with the tequila project and we are going to see what we do,’ Álvarez stated very relaxed.

in february this year Kendall Jenner launched his own line tequila. The businesswoman shared the tasting sessions, having as guests the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The drink is available for distribution, although so far it only ships to eight locations in the United States. According to the information on the official website, the price for each bottle varies according to the type. White tequila, for example, has a value of 45 dollars.

On the other hand, the price of tequila reposado has a retail price of $59. The most expensive is the añejo, due to the long rest time in the barrels, for which there is no official cost or the option of home delivery on the website.