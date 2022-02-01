Novel use of cytosponge serves to detect Barrett’s esophagus and cancer

With the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic, access to endoscopy has been delayed, and with it the diagnosis of Barrett’s esophagus and cancer.

Esophageal cancer, whose incidence in Puerto Rico is 3.2% in men and 5.7% in women.

A novel study suggests that a sponge on a string, known as a cytosponge, plus a panel of biomarkers, could help identify people who are at high risk; this procedure is not invasive.

The cytosponge is an oesophageal cell harvesting device, initially developed at the UK Medical Research Council, and licensed by Covidien (now Medtronic).

It is a small device, whose shape and size is similar to that of a multivitamin capsule, which is ingested, but which has a small cord attached.

Once this device reaches the stomach, the capsule dissolves and the sponge inside expands. Subsequently, the rope is gently pulled. In this process, the sponge collects cells from all over the esophagus.

The use of this cytosponge, prior to scheduling an appointment for endoscopy, could be useful to proactively evaluate patients. people with regular heartburn, which is a potential risk for Barrett’s esophagus and cancer.

With the use of the cytosponge, it is possible to rule out those people who do not need an endoscopy, thus saving them time and discomfort.

However, lead author from the Hutchison/MSC Research Centre, Cambridge, UK, Rebecca C. Fitzgerald, commented: “While it will not completely replace endoscopy, it should reduce unnecessary endoscopy procedures.”

The expert also added that: “On the other hand, it can identify more people at risk who often go undiagnosed.”

Previous research has also pointed out that the cytosponge resource, plus a biomarker called TFF3, can detect ten times more cases of Barrett’s esophagus, than a procedure with endoscopy.

In a study published last January, the team showed that the findings of the panel of biomarkers and cytosponges could be used, along with clinical risk factors, to prioritize patients for endoscopy.

Those people who are considered to have a low risk of progression, they could avoid endoscopy and undergo cytosponge follow-up.

Similarly, Fitzgerald stated that: “Most patients with cancer are diagnosed late and do not know they had Barrett’s esophagus, so simpler methods are required for identification of people at risk“.

Advantages and disadvantages

The researchers also point out that: “The cytosponge in the esophagus of Barrett has several technical advantages: It’s easy to apply, larger areas of esophageal surface tissue can be evaluated, compared to a set of biopsies, it’s a standardized procedure, and it’s compatible with downstream techniques.”

However, the cytosponge also has some disadvantages, such as the high cost for a single-use device, so it remains to be determined whether its use is feasible in all countries of the world.

Endoscopy continues to be the key technology for those patients at risk of cancer. Also, while it is invasive, it is also cost-effective, as noted by Dr. Anton Bilchik.

