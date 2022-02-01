North Pole of Mars: Space probe shows unpublished images

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) managed to capture the north pole of Mars, this as part of the space mission of the Tianwen-1 orbiter, the probe sent by the Asian country has the mission of exploring the properties of the Martian terrain.

The agency published two videos unpublished. The first of these, filmed by the camera installed on the orbiter, records the process of robot adjusting their solar panels and the ice sheet when the spacecraft flew over the polar ice caps from Mars.

The second footage records the entire process of how the connection bar between the orbiter body and the camera. In this way, it was possible to capture clear and sharp images of the polar region of the red planet, such as those of NASA.

The mission to the North Pole of Mars before the Chinese New Year

Greetings from lunar new year sent to the Earth from millions of miles away also marked the first anniversary of the lunar year since the probe reached the orbit of Mars the Feb. 10 from last year.

Various space agencies have collected images of Mars, in addition to its canyons and its North Pole | Photo: Getty Images

The Chinese Space Agency took advantage of the start of lunar new year to share the videos and images that allow to advance in the research to determine the natural conditions of the North Pole Martian.

Everything that is known about the North Pole of Mars

On Saturday, January 1, the CNSA published a set of four photos of Mars taken by the probe itself tianwen-1. Among the captured images, a Photography clearly distinguishable from North Pole of Mars.

The captured image shows a polar ice cap with a huge ice cap covering the entire visible surface. Although estimates of the size of the cap were not disclosed, it is expected to be proportional to the icy regions of the Earth. Earth.

The uninterrupted works of Tianwen-1 on Mars

So far, the probe tianwen-1 has been working in space for 558 days. The Zhurong Mars rover, as part of the mission to Mars, has worked for 255 soles (days on Mars) on the red planet, touring 1,524 meters since its deployment on May 22, 2021.

Research reveals that permanent caps on both martian poles consist mainly of water ice. The carbon dioxide frozen accumulates as a comparatively thin layer about a meter thick on the northern cap in winter from North.