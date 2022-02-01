No wonder he doesn’t come back, the player Carlos Vela wants out of the National Team

Carlos Vela would not reach the Tri because of another soccer player from the National Team.

One of the possibilities that Mexican team could have to seek to ensure their qualification for the Qatar World Cup on the next FIFA date, it could be to call Carlos candlewho has proven to be a player with enough quality to shine in El Tri.

But nevertheless, Carlos candle has not attended Selection throughout the stage of Gerardo Martino at the head of Tri, and that could be due to the presence of one of “Tata’s” favorite players, who would not have the best relationship with Carlos candle.

According to various media, Carlos candle would have been upset with William Ochoa after the goalkeeper was free of guilt after a party that a large part of the squad organized at a concentration in Monterrey, so as long as he does not leave Ochoa, Carlos candle I wouldn’t think of going back.

How many games has Carlos Vela played with the National Team?

Up to now, Carlos candle He has played in 72 games with the Mexican team According to Transfermarkt, in which he has scored 19 goals and given 9 assists, in addition to playing the World Cups in South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018 with the Tri Major, and winning the U-17 World Cup in Peru 2005.

