Nike suspends Greenwood’s contract; Cristiano ‘blocked it’ in networks

The situation is getting more and more complicated Mason Greenwood, player of the Man Utd, and it is that after being charged with rape and assault by her partner, now the brand Nike, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates team have taken action against him.

Greenwood was arrested after revealing a video and audio by his partner that would prove the accusations against the English footballer, so he is currently suspended from Manchester United and the club will most likely terminate his contract.

Nike suspended its contract with Greenwood

This day it became known that the sports brand ‘from the popcorn’ there was suspended the contract that it had in force with English due to the legal situation it faces, since they cannot be linked with something so delicateTherefore, in a statement they made this situation known.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned about the disturbing allegations and We will continue to closely assess the situation“, is read by Nike.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates ‘blocked him’

Greenwood not only would he have lost his sponsorship, but it is also said that the players of Man Utd, led by Cristiano Ronaldo stopped following him on social media.

It is commented that CR7, Jesse Lingard, David of Gea, Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani, Scott McTominay, among a few others,or have removed from their networks and even blocked, because they do not agree at all with the actions of which he is being accused.

On the other hand, the directive of Man Utd He reported that Greenwood will not play or train with the team while investigations are ongoing. What’s more, all the products of the player they were for sale in their stores, were withdrawn.