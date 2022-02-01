Nicolas Cage says he always wanted to play Captain Nemo

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 25: Nicolas Cage attends the German Sustainability Award 2016 (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis) at the Maritim Hotel on November 25, 2016 in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage recently explained why he doesn’t often appear in big-budget blockbusters anymore, and his reasoning is both personal and professional. However, one of the downsides is that it means that he will never be able to play the role that he has always dreamed of.

Since the advent of cinema, Jules Verne Twenty thousand leagues under the sea has been adapted countless times for both film and television, covering everything from straightforward translations of the original novel to Captain Nemo’s membership in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemenwhile David Fincher’s blockbuster was abandoned by Disney after spending years in development hell.

During an interview with Prize Watch, Cage was asked which character he would love to play more than any other, and he was quick to respond by naming the captain of the Nautilus.

“I’ve always liked the idea of ​​playing Captain Nemo from 20,000 leagues under the sea because my first love was the ocean. I always thought that would be something I could really express from an honest place.”

Of course, Disney Plus has the origin series Captain Nemo Nautilus in the works with Star Trek: Discovery‘s Shazad Latif spearheading the project under the direction of love and monsters‘Michael Matthews. Production on the pricey undersea adventure is set to begin imminently in Australia, so perhaps Cage will be watching with a wistful eye whenever the finished product finally hits broadcast.