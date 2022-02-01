Newcastle United’s ‘perfect’ transfer market

One of the main animators of the winter transfer market at European level was the Newcastle United that, with the arrival of new owners a couple of months ago and due to his complicated situation at the sporting level, he needed to make many important changes to save himself from relegation in the English Premier League.

The Magpies, despite not having the image of a sports director, made several additions consistent with the game idea that Eddie Howe wants to implement if we take into account his previous jobs in England and that they failed to close names that they tried for a long time ( Diego Carlos, Dean Henderson, Duvan Zapata, Eden Hazard…), so we have put the magnifying glass on each of the names that joined their squad in this transfer period, what they can contribute to the team’s game system and a possible eleven starter with all the pieces of the squad, even counting on the injured.

Newcastle United’s ‘perfect’ winter transfer market

-Dan Burn: A dominant center back in his own and rival area, good physique, experience in the Premier League and ability to be a leader. It is an interesting bet because the club did not have a center back of his profile and level. Defense is the team’s Achilles curtain throughout the campaign.

-Kieran Trippier: Right back with experience in the Premier League. They did not have a quality footballer for the position and they added a footballer with an important step through big clubs. The team needed offensive full-backs capable of making a difference near the rival box.

-Mat Targett: Case similar to that of Trippier. They needed wingers capable of doing damage in the rival field and that improves all the names they had in the position. It was a market opportunity because the Englishman lost his position to Lucas Digne, who also arrived in the summer.

-Bruno Guimarães: The Brazilian is the most interesting signing of all. He is young and one of the best players in Europe in his position, shining at Olympique de Lyon. It is a bet to grow in the short and long term. Howe needed a central midfielder with good footing and creative qualities.

-Chris Wood: Center forward who dominates the area and who contributes to play directly at various moments of the match. He has experience in the Premier League and they took him away from a direct rival due to the fight for relegation. He came due to the injury of Callum Wilson, who is the starter for Howe. A necessary profile for the double point raised by the coach.

Newcastle United had a very busy transfer market and incorporated profiles that were more than ideal for their coach’s idea of ​​the game. They are not the names that everyone expected nor is it perfect, but they do improve the squad in a substantial way and give it a plus in the fight for relegation. If they don’t stay in the Premier League it will be a resounding failure and it could cause many problems in sporting and financial matters.