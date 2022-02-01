New preview of “Cruella”, the live action with Emma Stone: “Hear me roar”

see to Emma Stone in the shoes of Cruella de Vil It was a hit at first sight. The Dalmatian puppy-obsessed fashion designer we first met in “The Night of the Cold Noses” (1961) will return to the big screen very soon, in what will be the second realistic version of her. And appreciating her in action in the first images was a pronounced “yes” from the fans.

And we say second because the first live action adaptation of the classic was in 1996, starring Glenn Closewho achieved an iconic representation of the character, which also had its sequel in 2000. Now, Close is the executive producer of this film that already presented the Oscar winner for “La la land” (2016) as “The Queen of the Evil”.

New preview of “Cruella”, with Emma Stone



In all this context, Disney released a new preview of the film that will show us the path of Estella de Vil to become Cruella. London, 1970s. A young aspiring designer with ambition for power and talent will challenge the industry to impose her authorial stamp.

Just as it happened with “Maleficent” (with Angelina Jolie), the live action will be a look at the classic tale from the perspective of its villain, who in the era of strong female characters like harley quinn by Margot Robbie, Emma Stone’s Cruella emerges as a worthy interpretation of her character, turning heads with every sneak peek and with nods to her previous films like seeing her drinking, showing up to parties in stunning dresses, and speeding in her car. .

New preview of “Cruella”, with Emma Stone



Directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”), and with an all-star cast leading Paul Walter Hauser (“The Case of Richard Jewell”) and Joel Fry (“Game of Thrones”) as henchmen Horace and Jasper; while as we saw in the trailer the villain’s opponent will be emma thompson (“Walt’s Dream”) and Emily Beecham (“Into the Badlands”), also present in the film.

If there are no delays due to the pandemic, it will hit theaters on May 28month that Disney will present the Marvel Studios film pending from 2020, “Black Widow” (May 7).