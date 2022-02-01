New Leak Claims John Krasinski Plays Mr Fantastic in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

What started as a fan casting could soon become a reality. Unconfirmed leaks about the upcoming Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness claim that actor John Krasinski is set to appear in the film as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, a part fans have lobbied for. to be chosen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of the MCU and sees Doctor Strange deal with the fracturing of the multiverse that his failed spell caused in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Given the film’s multiverse theme, it was reported that the film would feature cameo appearances from various actors playing different versions of popular Marvel characters.

A new leak reported by The Illuminerdi claims that one of the cameos features Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, who will be played by The Office and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski. John has been a fan-favorite for the role ever since Marvel Comics introduced a bearded version of the character, who resembles the actor, a few years ago. There have been several requests and even fan art featuring John dressed as Mr Fantastic, but nothing official has been received by Marvel yet.

Last year, reports claimed that John had been signed to play Mr Fantastic in the film, while his wife Emily Blunt had been signed to play his character’s wife, Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman. However, Emily was quick to shut down these rumors. In May 2021, speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Emily had said, “That’s fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. It’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’

But such denials don’t mean much to Marvel fans anymore. After all, Andrew Garfield vehemently and repeatedly denied being a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home for two years before finally appearing in it. Fans have been further emboldened by John’s willingness to appear in Doctor Strange 2. “I think being a part of the Marvel world would be awesome anyway, and the fact that people would consider me for that level of part would be awesome.” . the actor told ComicBook.com last year.

In the comics, Reed Richards is the leader of the Fantastic Four, which consists of himself, his wife Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, his brother-in-law Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, and Ben Grimm aka The Human Torch. like The Thing. The character has already appeared on screen in two separate Fantastic Four franchises. He was portrayed by Ioan Gruffudd in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel. Miles Teller played the character in the 2015 reboot of the film.

Also read: The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser shows Stephen Strange facing off against his evil self. Clock

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 4 this year. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, as well as Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez.

According to Deadline, the movie just finished reshoots. Some reports claim that the new shots are part of Marvel’s efforts to increase the number of cameos in the film. Reports claim that, having seen fan appreciation for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearance in No Way Home, Marvel Studios wants to replicate that with more fan service in the Multiverse of Madness.