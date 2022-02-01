New game announced coming to Xbox Game Pass on February 10

Many will be interested to know that the new game coming to Xbox Game Pass is CrossFireX. The announcement was made through twitter where it was confirmed that the first part of the campaign will be fully available on Microsoft’s flagship service after much speculation about its arrival. In fact, until now it was taken for granted that although this game would be exclusive to Xbox, it would not reach the subscription service.

But things have changed just a few days before its arrival, and now we know that the CrossFireX campaign is the new game that will come to Xbox Game Pass, and it will do so together with its launch this February 10.

Announced a new game that will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass

CrossFireX: the game that will come to Xbox Game Pass

Not much is known about the CrossFireX single player campaign, beyond the fact that it is being developed by Remedy. The campaign will be set in the same universe as the free-to-play multiplayer, but will be functionally different in several ways to support its narrative purpose. CrossFireX will explore the reasons for the conflict between Global Risk and the Black List and allow players to immerse themselves in the global war between the two factions.

The CrossfireX campaign can be seen in several gameplays

The CrossFireX campaign will be the new game coming to Xbox Game Pass, and will have two large halves, Operation Catalyst and Operation Specter, each featuring unique missions and stories from both sides of the war. The second part has not yet been released and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass is not confirmed, although it would be expected to do so as well.