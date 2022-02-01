Neurology prevails over other specialties in the MIR

The specialty of Neurology bursts into force in this year’s MIR with a total of 24 questions.

The Neurology became last Saturday January 29 in the specialty most asked in MIR with a total of 24 questions. The exam, called by the Ministry of Health, gave crucial importance to this clinical science, increasing its leadership a 60 percent compared to last year’s review.

The specialist Jose Miguel Lainez, president of the Spanish Society of Neurology, has assured in Medical Writing that the weight of the specialty in the MIR could be due to “the importance of Neurology as a clinical science. It is a specialty that theoretically is in increase, has demand and there are many neurological diseases that are linked to age. It is, therefore, a specialty that has growth future”.

The evolution of this specialty has achieved great hits recently, as Láinez warns: “Some diseases such as Alzheimer’s begin to have treatments that are being tested in U.S. This line will require a dedication important to this group of processes.

Make Neurology one of the most popular specialties among students is one of the goals set by the Spanish Society of Neurology. “We are trying to convince them, we consider it to be a specialty from interest and of future, which is why all neurologists have this objective”, assures the doctor.

The next step: increasing presence in universities and society

The university environment is one of the aspects where Láinez emphasizes, betting that “Neurology has a weight important in the college. What we aspire to is for it to become a discipline not depend on other areas completely autonomous, since it has enough entity for it”.

Another factor to note is the view that today has society regarding this specialty: “It is important for society to be a little more aware of the role that neurologists they have today. If we want Neurology to differentiate itself from other specialties, it must achieve the social weight that they have for what it represents later in clinical practice”.

Regarding the formation of future medical residents, Láinez affirms that “we try to continue getting better. We believe that our network is good, but we try to have more training in basic research, an element in which we limp a bit”.

If this vision defended by Láinez is achieved by society, it could mean an important step “so that both public and private systems invest more in us, thus achieving more presence”. Despite this, the neurologist has recognized that they do not “feel mistreated” at all with respect to other specialties.

The response of the neurologists against the coronavirus

The pandemic originated by the coronavirus has meant a new challenge for neurology, which has been forced to act in multiple areas. The president of the Spanish Society of Neurology explains that, at the moment, “Neurology is helping to manage the process through acute phase patients, and many neurologists are working on the front lines caring for Covid patients, helping people who are most overloaded. On the other hand, we also attend to the complications and then we assess everything that refers to the consequences of this problem in the long term”.