Netflix keeps the new film in real action and signs Kyle Allen to bring He-Man to life

The new adaptation to a live-action feature film of ‘Masters of the Universe’ seems like a never-ending story. The project has been tumbling for years, having found its last home to date in Sony Pictures, where Noah Centineo would have played the good Prince Adam but, in an unexpected turn of events, He-Man’s next adventure seems to have found its definitive producer, distributor and protagonists.

A pre-production “Eternia”

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Mattel Films’ live-action ‘Masters of the Universe’ will be developed by Netflix and star Kyle Allen; the 28-year-old Californian actor whom we have just seen in the role of Balkan in Steven Spielberg’s wonderful ‘West Side Story’ and in Ian Samuels’ ‘The Map of Perfect Little Things’.

As for the creative team, the film It will be directed by brothers Aarom and Adam Nee., responsible for the adventure film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum ‘The Lost City’ —which will hit Spanish theaters on April 22—. For his part, David Callaham, screenwriter of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, will be in charge of shaping the script together with the duo of directors.

This movement seems the most logical if we take into account that the platform already has two animated productions based on the Mattel license in its catalog; specifically, Kevin Smith’s ‘Revelation’ and ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’. We will see if this is one of the cases in which the wait is worth it or if we will end up missing the nonsense that Dolph Lundgren starred in 1987.