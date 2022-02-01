Natalie Portman could star in her own project as Mighty Thor

We know that in the next God of Thunder entry Jane Foster assumes the identity of Mighty Thor. Now there is a rumor that points to a possible solo project of that character.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of Natalie Portman to the God of Thunder franchise. In this case, the film is directed by Taika Waititi and starring again Chris Hemsworth in the main role of the film. The truth is that the new entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come with a surprise included: Jane Foster will assume the role of mighty thor, a powerful version of the deity.

The filmmaker took aspects of the graphic novel The Mighty Thor where Odin’s son becomes unworthy to bear the mighty hammer mjolnir and his beloved Jane Foster takes his place. She finds herself battling a cancer that can consume her in life, but her new role as Goddess of Thunder shows her recovered from the disease. We don’t know how much of this plot will make it to the movies.

Will Natalie Portman have a solo project in the MCU?

Now the influencer of Twitter known as MyTimeToShine, popular for sharing new information and rumors about the superhero genre, assured that Jane Foster, personified again by Natalie Portman, could have a solo project within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If this film were to materialize, we would have to thank Taika Waititi who convinced the actress to return to the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder is an ambitious project that could become the next great success of Marvel at the cinema. In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, the film’s antagonist will be played by Christian bale. This is Gorr The God Butcher. There will also be room for a feature “cosmic” inside the tape with the participation of some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The God of Thunder will star in one of the craziest entries in Marvel as anticipated by its director Taika Waititi. and the news that Natalie Portman could go ahead with his role mighty thor in a solo project we are even more excited for the future of these very popular characters. love and thunder It will hit the cinema on July 8 and promises to be an unforgettable event.