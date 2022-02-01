most of the money generated by ‘Slo mo’ will go outside of Spain

Related news

It was one of the goals set RTVE’s new Eurovision delegation: end abusive contracts that forced the authors of the songs to cede 50% of the publishing rights to public radio and television.

Since 1992, except for the year 2008 when laSexta, El Terrat, BMG and the authors of Dance the chiki chiki, by Rodolfo Chiquilicuatre, were the only beneficiaries of the monetary rights to the song, RTVE kept 50% of the royalties.

This strategy, unprecedented and inconceivable on other European public television, had made many authors and artists will be shown reluctant to represent Spain in the popular European song contest, since it was not profitable for them to embark on a project of these characteristics, with all that this entails professionally and psychologically.

But after the change and, with the help of one of the Eurovision advisers, the Canarian composer Tony Sánchez-Ohlsson (Stay with me, Dawn, I love u my life), it was achieved convince different international authors to present themselves to the Benidorm Fest through a formal invitation.

That’s how it got to Slow Mo, the theme with which the Catalan-Cuban Chanel Terrero will represent Spain in the next Eurovision Song Contest to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin on May 10, 12 and 14 and which is composed by the Basque Leroy Sánchez, co -author of the Eurovision theme of Blas Cantó, I’m going to stay.

The record company BMG saw possibilities for the song, understood that the problem was not ‘monetary’ and decided to invest about 20,000 euros to make it bigger and have a better production in the hands of four renowned professionals: the English producer Keith Harris (he has worked with Madonna, Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera), Brazilian composer Ibere ​​Fortes, Dutch DJ Arjen Thonen (Tiësto) and Canadian singer Maggie Szabo.

It only remained to find an interpreter who would make him shine through a casting. “I had the subject for a while and we were looking for someone who could defend it in the most powerful way and more genuine and with more sass (attitude), as they would say in English,” Sánchez explained in a radio 5 interview.

and then it appeared Chanel Terrero, a young woman seasoned in musicals like The Lion King, Mamma mia!, Flashdance or The Bodyguard, in series like The Secret of Old Bridge, The Continental or Red Eagle or programs like Your face is familiar to me. “I had the opportunity to see Chanel, to see what she did, and I said: ‘It’s her’. This song is hers and it’s going to be incredible. We met and it was all super incredible. We continue to work on the project,” confessed Sánchez.

But something else was missing to create a television show that would hook the audience in just three minutes. And for this they hired the American choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who has worked for artists like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears or Ariana Grande.

The rest is history. Since I stepped with charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent the stage of the Palau D’Esports L’Illa de Benidorm last Wednesday, Chanel showed that she was ready to win. Even directors of RTVE began to talk about the strengths and suitability of taking such a candidacy to Eurovision.

Her victory rewards a woman who has fought since she was 6 years old for gain a foothold in the world of industry, but also to a team that saw great possibilities in this candidacy, despite having a singer who until last Wednesday was unknown. That investment can now be recovered through the rights generated by the theme on its way to Turin.

The most paradoxical aspect of the matter is that, despite the fact that the proposal has been defended by many as the one that best represents what Europe expects of Spain, most of that money will go outside our borders since four of its five composers are foreigners. Something that would not have happened with the victories of Rigoberta Bandini or Tanxugueiras since their composers are Spanish.

Right now, the most viral songs in Spain are Oh mom, only mine and Terra. The songs of Bandini and Tanxugueiras are also among the top 50 of the most viral worldwide so, although they have not won the Benidorm Fest, they are generating great income.

