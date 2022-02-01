Monterrey: When Rayados debuts in the 2021 Club World Cup

This week The 2021 Club World Cup kicks off which was again postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, since it is traditionally played in the month of December.

Initially, the little world, as it is also known, was to be held in Japan, but in September they gave up hosting this tournament due to the global health crisis, which is why the United Arab Emirates decided to host this competition. It will be the second time that this country has this fair held by FIFA.

When is the 2021 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup will be held from Thursday 3 to Sunday 12 February in the United Arab Emirates, a tournament in which Rayados will be playing on behalf of Concacaf.

Teams that will play the Club World Cup

There are seven clubs that will be participating in the Club World Cup, who will seek to conquer the title that currently belongs to Liverpool.

For the second consecutive time, Auckland City withdraws from this tournament due to covid-19, his place was taken by AS Pirae.

Al Jazeera (United Arab Emirates)

AS Pirae (Tahiti)

Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Al Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)

SE Palmeiras (Brazil)

Chelsea F.C. (England)

When does Monterrey vs. Al-Ahly debut in the Club World Cup?

Those led by Javier Aguirre will be making their debut on Saturday, February 5 against Al-Ahly of Egypt in the Al-Nahyan Stadium, located in Abu Dhabi.

For this tournament, Rayados will not have Duván Vergara, who suffered torn ligaments and meniscus, for which he will have to undergo surgery and will be out of the team for approximately six months.

History matches Monterrey vs Al-Ahly

It is worth mentioning that Monterrey will have its fifth participation in the Club World Cup, being in 2012 and 2019 his best participation when he finished in third place.

Besides that the Liga MX team will face Al-Ahly for the third time, their first clash was in 2012, where Rayados won 2-0 in a duel for third place, while a year later Rayados thrashed the Egyptian 5-1 for fifth place.

Who will Monterrey face if they beat Al-Ahly?

Should Rayados win on their debut against Al-Ahly, they will advance to the semifinals, where their rival will be Palmeiras of Brazil, current champion of the Copa Libertadores.

Date and time of Al-Ahly vs Monterrey of the Club World Cup

Date: Saturday February 5, 2022

Schedule: 10:30 a.m.

Place: Al Nahyan Stadium

​ZZM​