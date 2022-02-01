Miptv reveals the speakers of the opening keynote of its face-to-face edition

Kevin Mayer, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of Candle Media, and René Rechtman, Co-Founder and CEO of Moonbug Entertainment, will deliver the keynote address at the event, which will take place in person from April 4-6 in Cannes.

RX France (formerly Reed Midem) today confirmed the keynote speakers for Miptv’s opening keynote (April 4-6).

Kevin Mayer, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of the next generation media company, Candle Media; and René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug Entertainment, will join forces to deliver the keynote address at the event. Candle Media’s purchase of global children’s giant Moonbug in November 2021 is one of several recent high-profile acquisitions and investments in content companies.

Since its inception in 2018, Moonbug’s digital-first approach has built a global family audience through popular global shows including CoComelon, Blippi and Little Baby Bum. Promoting values ​​like compassion, empathy, and resilience among children around the world, Moonbug’s content appears in 30 languages ​​and on more than 100 platforms.

Founded by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs with the backing of private equity firm Blackstone, Candle Media’s acquisition of Moonbug followed that of Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon ( Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere) in August of last year. In recent weeks, the company has also completed the acquisition of Israeli production company Faraway Road Productions (Fauda) and taken a minority stake in Westbrook Inc. from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (King Richard, Cobra Kai, Welcome to Earth).

Created as an independent, creator-friendly home for innovative, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises, Candle Media aims to position the leading entertainment companies for accelerated and sustainable growth in today’s marketplace and beyond by bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce.

Organized on the opening day of the market at the Palais des Festivals, the session will cover the companies’ strategy and future plans alongside broader industry insights and trends.

Director of the entertainment division of RX France and director of Miptv, Lucy Smith, commented: “It could not be more timely to welcome René and Kevin to the Cannes stage. Moonbug has become a category leader, based on editorial values ​​and a digital-first approach in less than four years.”

“While its new owners are currently the industry’s highest-profile acquisitive start-ups investing in and supporting storytellers whose companies can creatively, commercially and technically thrive in a future media landscape. It will be an enlightening and entertaining session.”

The opening session announcement follows the confirmation of Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios, as the winner of Variety’s International Achievement in Television Award to be featured in the market, with more high-profile confirmations for the show to follow. continue in the coming weeks.

Miptv’s 59th edition in 2022 incorporates both MIPFormats and MIPDoc into a new three-day business-efficient program, with high-end premium drama showcase MIPDrama again acting as the backdrop on April 3.

The International Format Awards (in association with C21Media, FRAPA, MIPFORMATS & Entertainment Masterclass) are also returning, while in parallel, Cannes will also host the fifth season of the Canneseries International Television Series Festival (April 1-6) and Esports BAR , the world’s leading business event festival in esports.

Plans for the spring also include health and safety measures successfully implemented at Mipcom, which continue to be reviewed, updated and refined ahead of the April market.