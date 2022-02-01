Milena Smit marks a Kendall Jenner with her Feroz Awards 2022 look

Last Saturday, January 29, at the same time that the final of the ‘Benidor Fest’ was being held, the gala for the Feroz Awards 2022 with faces of the best known of the small and large Spanish screen. And if something has been repeated in the vast majority of red carpet looks, it has been the trend of the moment, the cut-out, which ‘tore apart’ the suits to the dress of different guests. Although there was one that especially captivated us, that of Milena Smit.

The protagonist of ‘Madres Paralelas’ posed in a long dress with a pencil skirt up to her feet in a red color and whose attention was focused on the top with a top with striking cut outs leaving just two pairs of triangles on the chest with spaghetti straps and a strip that seemed to tie the skirt to the abdomen. This was combined with huge emerald green snake earrings by Aquazzurra.

Milena Smit from Mônot at the 2022 Feroz Awards

And of course, it took us a couple of seconds as soon as we saw the actress to realize that This dress had to be from the firm that Kendall Jenner wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding and she had so much to talk about in recent weeks. And so. Milena Smit has worn a design of Monotthe Lebanese brand based in New York that has been dominating cut-out sensuality like no one else since 2019.

Mônot, the star firm of cut-outs

In the case of Kendall Jenner, she wore a black model also with a long skirt, but in her case it was low-cut and the entire torso was covered with the same triangles as Milena Smit’s but leaving much more skin exposed and therefore still much more striking. It was precisely this that caused many users on social networks to criticize her, assuring that it was not an appropriate garment for a wedding and that it seemed to be completely out of place.

Kendall Jenner in a Mônot dress at Lauren Perez’s wedding | Photo: Instagram

The noise generated around this dress was such that even the supermodel herself and the bride at the wedding ended up speaking about it: “Obviously I asked for your approval before. We love beach weddingsKendall wrote in response to a follower. “It was spectacular and I loved it,” remarked Lauren, her friend and bride of the wedding.