Mexico vs. Panama, schedule and where to watch the Concacaf Qualifying match

Without the support of his fans as in the old days, the Mexican team will receive in Aztec stadium Panama in a decisive match for both for the eleventh day of the octagonal of the Concacaf qualifier for the World Cup Qatar 2022. After 10 dates, the ‘Tri’ ranks third in the standings with 18 points, one more than the ‘Red Tide’.

If Panama wins this game, it would take away the direct pass to the World Cup for the time being and would move it to the playoff zone. Mexico appeared at this triple date of the eliminatory with the expectation of winning seven points: it achieved three against Jamaica coming from behind with a 2-1 win that was a relief for Gerardo Martino who days later felt the pressure again due to the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica at Colossus of Santa Ursula.

The ‘Tri‘ has achieved eight of the 12 points he has played in this octagonal at Aztec stadium where he has conceded draws against Canada Y Costa Ricain addition to suffering to beat on time to Jamaica. On this occasion, the Panamanian national team is a new threat to mexican because under the Danish coach Thomas Christiansen exercises possession attacks with speed.

Panama has visited Mexico four times, all in World Cup qualifying and has always lost (7-1, 5-0, 2-1 and 1-0). With the way you play Christiansen and with Mexico predictably, the ‘Red Tide’ is excited about winning for the first time in Aztec territory. In the history, Mexico has two defeats at the Azteca stadium in World Cup qualifiers, both by 2-1: in 2001 against Costa Rica and in 2013 against Honduras.

Likely lineups:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Julián Araujo, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vászquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Álvarez, Diego Lainez, Andrés Guardado, Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano. DT Gerardo Martino.

Panama: Luis Mejía, Michael Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Jiovany Ramos, Eric Davis, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy, Edgar Bárcenas, Alberto Quintero, José Rodríguez, Rolando Blackburn. DT Thomas Christiansen.

WHEN, WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH BETWEEN MEXICO VS PANAMA?

DAY: Wednesday, February 2

HOUR: 9:00 p.m.

WHERE TO SEE: Channel 5, Azteca 7, TUDN