Messi returns to the starting lineup against Nice for the French Cup

Leo Messi will play this Monday his first game as a starter of the year when PSG host Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium, for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

Lionel Messi will start at PSG for the French Cup. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The technical director Mauricio Pochettino announced it on Sunday at the press conference prior to the match, in which his compatriots Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes will not participate instead, affected by the date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Leo has trained very well this week, he is in a position to start tomorrow’s game,” anticipated the coach.

In addition, Leo will use the number 10 again and not the 30 that he has been wearing since his arrival in France. As it is not a game for Ligue 1 but for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France and this competition, which is the oldest in the country, establishes by regulation that in the rounds of 32nd, 16th and 8th finals the numbering must be chased, then Messi will wear number 10, since Neymar is still among the injured on the squad.



1 Related

Messi, 34, made his first appearance of the year last Sunday when he came on in the 63rd minute of the Ligue 1 thrashing of Reims (4-0).

That participation marked his return to the courts after a month of inactivity, in which he missed the previous crossing for the French Cup and two other French championships.

After playing against Lorient, on December 22, the Argentine traveled to Rosario to celebrate the holidays and contracted Covid-19 before the New Year, which postponed his return to France.

Once in Paris, the star complied with a gradual training plan, which meant that, in agreement with the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni, he was not called up for the qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

The date of the round of 16

PSG, defending champion, will face Nice from 5:15 p.m. in the last scheduled bracket for the round of 16 of the French Cup. The other two to be resolved will take place this Sunday (Bergerac-Saint Etienne, 2:30 p.m.) and Lens-Monaco (5:00 p.m.).

Already disputed: Nantes 2-Brest 0; Toulouse 0-FC Versailles 1; Nancy 0-Amiens 2; Reims 1 (3)-Bastia 1 (5) and Olympique de Marseille 1 (5)-Montpellier 1 (4).