Messenger will notify when taking screenshot in chats

How often do you use FacebookMessenger? A new update in this application is now available: it was recently announced that from now on, Messenger will will notify when someone does screenshot in secret chats by end-to-end encryption.

For this reason, you should be careful if you are one of those who take a screenshot and then show the photo to your friends, since the other person will surely find out that you did it. We tell you a little more about what this consists of upgrade.

Messenger will notify you of screenshots

This new tool is a security update so that Messenger users can feel more secure when talking in a secret chat with other people, all thanks to the end-to-end encryption in Meta apps.

It is important to mention that Facebook already sent a notification when another person took a screenshot in the Ephemeral Mode chats. But this new update will also make users get a notification when someone takes a screenshot of temporary messages in secret chats.

But that is not the only novelty that this platform is preparing, now they will also include responses to specific messages in these chat modes, in addition to the compatibility of Gifs and it will be shown when someone is writing a message.

Through its official portal, Facebook announced that soon, all people who use end-to-end encryption in their Messenger chats will be able to download any file sent by another person and will be able to edit videos within the application.

These updates are already available on some users’ devices, but if you’re one of those who still can’t see them, we recommend you have a little patience since it’s just a matter of your app updating automatically so you can count on them .

