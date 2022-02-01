Meet the artists who are of the Tiger sign

For decades, the Eastern culture has managed to conquer the West with its traditions and idiosyncrasies. Especially China, a country full of beliefs, celebrations and artistic expressions that have been adopted around the world.

The Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivities both in Asia and in the rest of the continents. This February 1st, the year of the Water Tiger is welcomed, preceded in 2021 by the Ox.

In Chinese culture, each year is ruled by a different animal and each one represents a zodiac sign. This tradition has more than 4 thousand years of existence and is becoming more and more popular.

Who belongs to the sign of the Tiger?

People born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022 are considered to have a prosperous New Year since in China the tiger is an animal closely related to good luck.

What celebrities belong to the Tiger sign?

Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Sergio Ramos, Irina Shayk, Robert Pattinson, Lindsay Lohan, Drake, Jimmy Fallon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Kate Moss, Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, among others.

What are their characteristics?

The Chinese horoscope describes those born under the sign of the Tiger as loving, romantic, brave, adventurous and impatient people, which is why they sometimes make hasty decisions. On the other hand, they denounce injustices and do not tolerate betrayals.

It is said that the Tiger is always on the lookout and that it is one of the smartest animals compared to the rest of the calendar, such as the rat, the horse, the buffalo, the goat, the monkey, the dragon, the snake, the rooster, pig, rabbit and dog.

Many fear his charisma, since it is his main card to get what they are looking for.

To find out which animal you are in the Chinese horoscope, look for the year in which you were born in the following list:

Rat 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020.

Ox 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021.

Tiger 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022.

Rabbit1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023.

Dragon 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024.

Snake 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025.

Horse 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026.

Goat 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027.

Bow 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028.

Rooster 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029.

Dog 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030.

Pork 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031.

