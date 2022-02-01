Medvedev not disappointed despite loss to Nadal

MELBOURNE

the russian Daniil Medvedev insisted this Sunday that he is not “disappointed” after losing a two-set lead and ending up losing the Australian Open title to a “great” Rafael Nadal.

In an epic match and with a dramatic ending, the Spaniard (35 years old) came from behind against Medvedev (25 years old) to win in five sets, 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5, in more than five hours of play.

If we talk about tennis, I am not disappointed. It was a huge match,” declared the world number 2 in the post-match press conference.

I’m sure that in some points, in some details, I could have done better if I wanted to win, but that’s tennis, that’s life. Rafa played fantastically, he raised his level” as the match progressed, added the Russian, who was seeking his first title in Australia and his second Grand Slam after making his debut at the last US Open.

Precisely, Nadal deprived Medvedev of opening his locker of ‘big’ tournaments in New York in 2019 in another epic five-set match.

With two sets up, I told myself ‘go for him!'” insisted Medvedev, who played his fourth Grand Slam final.

And in the fifth I told myself ‘make him run’. But he played great, it was really strong how he played.”

So speaking from a tennis point of view, I don’t have many regrets. I’m going to try to keep giving my best, work harder to become a champion in these kinds of big tournaments one day.”

Medvedev also referred to the attitude of the Australian public, who mostly encouraged Nadal and even applauded the Russian’s mistakes.

It’s disappointing and disrespectful. I remember that there was a lot of talk about wanting the new generation to go after them (the legendary Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic). I was really excited to give them a hard time, but I guess people were lying because every time I go up against them on a track, I don’t see a lot of people wanting me to win.”

