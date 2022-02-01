Medicine in the digital age

The impossibility of adjusting to the new, to the increasing offers of technology is part of the history of humanity. The story has been, if not identical, similar. When humanity discovered paper and it began to be distributed, there were those who thought that memory would diminish; Unlike what happened with Homer who recited The Odyssey and The Iliad by heart or with the rhapsodists, itinerant reciters who sang Homeric poems, it would not be necessary to memorize because everything would be saved on paper. From radio to television the distance was enormous; Both “united” families, although, I think, the radio brought them closer: without images, listeners had to participate in another way, with their own solid arguments, because “not everything was given to them.”

With cell phones, increasingly intelligent, both the exercise of memory and the quality of writing have declined; it is enough to ask most young people for their cell phone number or their home number and read their messages via Whatsapp: they cannot repeat “important” phone numbers and in a small message, sometimes unintelligible, they make more than one spelling error . The right thing to do, of course, is, when feasible, to adapt to changes; “when feasible” means that over the years technology offers of all kinds exceed the capacity of people, even young people. Previous ideas as a prelude to the future of medicine and doctors in the digital age.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a reality. Little by little, or rather quickly, their presence increases. I don’t know how many brilliant minds and scientists are studying new fields of AI. The number of robots and female robots is constantly growing and their functions are multiplying; I open a parenthesis without parentheses: it would also be correct to speak in feminine since many attend hotels or are sexual servers. In medicine, in the future, more and more androids will practice as doctors. The challenge is huge. It becomes questions and concerns that are difficult to answer.

“Medical robots” are a wonderful invention. Androids are a part of contemporary medical life, inter alia, Tug, tasked with delivering medication to nursing staff; Da Vinci, robot surgeon whose level of precision exceeds that of surgeons; Intelfill IV fills syringes accurately, up to 600 per minute, and prevents human negligence.

The achievements of medical robotics raise several questions. I share them. Empathy is fundamental in medicine, will there be empathic robots?; Given the progress of AI, it will be necessary to reevaluate the idea of ​​the medical profession. Will the day come when doctors receive orders from their robot “colleagues”? AI has no limits: will its advances be for the benefit or detriment of the profession? AI will increasingly displace some functions of doctors, what will be the role of professionals? it is feasible that in the future there will be conflicts between doctors (people) and robots (not people), who will be the mediators: androids or human beings? The robots accurately interpret electrocardiograms, radiological studies and biopsies. What will happen to the doctors dedicated to these areas? If they lose their jobs, will there be an unemployment fund for them?

There are plenty of ideas, precise answers are lacking. He left them in the hands of the readers. Similar situations occurred with paper, with the trains that displaced the floats and put an end to the custom of the villages…