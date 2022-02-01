Matrix Resurrections in Palermo: how it is and where it is the interactive installation by Leandro Erlich inspired by the fourth film

Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film of the successful science fiction saga starring Keanu Reeves, can already be seen online HBOMax.

On the occasion of the launch, there will be an immersive and interactive installation inspired by the film created by renowned Argentine artist Leandro Erlich. This space will be available from February 2 to 6 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Campo Argentino de Polo (Av. del Libertador 4096) of the City of Buenos Aires.

Is about a space inspired by “Matrix Resurrections” to play with the imagination and different perspectives, which You can visit with free admission under a sanitary protocol that will include reduced capacity, sanitization of the space and use of mandatory chinstrap.

This installation, like the film, invites fans to play with expectations and the world we think we know, offering viewers the opportunity to experience one of the most celebrated questions in history. Matrix: “What is the real?”

Leandro Erlich, who designed this installation at the request of HBO Max, as a conceptual artist, explores the perceptive foundations of reality in his work. The architecture of the everyday is a recurring theme in his art, intended to create a dialogue between what we believe and what we see, just as it seeks to close the distance between the space of the museum or gallery and everyday experience.

Among his most outstanding works are: the Btiment installation (Nuit Blanche, Paris, France, 2004), reproduced in countries around the world, exhibitions such as “See and Believe” (Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2017), “Liminal ” (Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires, 2019) and “The confines of the great void” (CAFA Art Museum, Beijing, China, 2019).