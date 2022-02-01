Matilda Djerf’s layered haircut is the trend of 2022

María Pombo says that zigzag headbands are back

As happens every year, many of new trends set their point of reference in decades of the past. We talked about how, two seasons ago, 80s glosses and polished updos were all the rage, while in 2021 we prefer to stay minimalist in favor of 90s ‘effortless’, and how, this year, we ditched all of the above to focus on the more authentically 70’s style. Radical turn clearly visible in many aspects but, especially, in the list of trendy haircuts. Do you remember the revival of the coveted ‘rachel cut‘? Well, leave it parked for now because its new version is much more irresistible.

The most requested layered haircut

While Jennifer Aniston’s nineties haircut in ‘Friends’ was the ideal alternative for girls with long hair XL who wanted a change without giving up the length, this new version, of seventies airis somewhat more complex and, on the other hand, ideal for any type of length and, above all, for add volume. She has been made fashionable by a Swedish ‘influencer’ called Matilda Djerfknown in hairdressing salons around the world for being their most faithful ambassador.

What does it consist of?

It’s about a layered cut work which, keeping your original length, adds body and dimension from up to down. Ideal to take with him curtain bangs who reigns again It is ideal for the following types of user:

For those who have the very fine hair and look for a generous dose of volume. for which do not want to give up the length but they do want visible change. for the girls with square or long facebecause the presence of layers (strategically distributed) balance the proportions for a super flattering harmony. For lovers of decade of 70’sof the iconic Farrah Fawcett and, now also, of Matilda Djerf’s great hair.

Another ‘influencer’ who also wears it wonderfully is the ‘tiktoker’ Millane Friesen. In this case, the German shows with more variety the different ways of looking the most wanted layered cutas well as the open bangs molded style. In fact, in this photo you can see perfectly how good it also feels in a version completely smooth mid-length.

How to order it at the hairdresser?

Tell your trusted stylist that you would like a generous layered cut, where these are the firm protagonists and that give you volume from top to bottom. Show him a picture of Matilda Djerf and add that you would like to complement it with a long curtain fringe, just as she wears it every day. She doesn’t hurt to ask her for advice on how to master it at homewith the most popular option being the curls of a lifetimeas well as the use of tongs and dryers with molding heads.

Also request that they do so based on the characteristics morphology of your facesince it is about a very versatile type of cut and, at the same time, capable of highlighting your features in the most flattering way. So, yes, we confirm that (along with the rise of brown hair dye and braided hairstyles) you are facing one of the strongest trends in terms of hair this 2022. Do you dare?

