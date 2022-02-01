Mariana Treviño and Manuel García Rulfo will be in the next Tom Hanks movie

Probably one of the great feats of any national actor or actress is working alongside Tom Hanks. For Mexicans Mariana Trevino Y Manuel Garcia Rulfo it is already a reality. Both histriones will work together with the Oscar winner in a new film titled A Man Called Otto, which will begin filming this February in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What is it about A Man Called Otto?

According to Deadline, the film is an adaptation of the successful novel. A Man Called Ove (a manbre called ove), by Fredrik Backman, a Swedish columnist, blogger and writer. It should be noted that there is already a 2015 Swedish film version directed by the filmmaker Hannes Holm.

“The film introduces us to Otto (Hanks), a grumpy, isolated widower with staunch principles, strict routines and a short fuse, who gives all his neighbors a hard time, who feel watched by him. Just when it seems that he has finally given up on life, an unlikely and reluctant friendship develops with his new neighbors. Little by little, Otto undergoes a subtle transformation… but is he really capable of changing?

We still don’t know exactly the characteristics of the characters of Mariana Treviño and Manuel García Rulfo, but we can guess that they are Otto’s new neighbors. Also, the actress Rachel Keller (Legion) is also part of the cast.

Who are Mariana Treviño and Manuel García Rulfo?

Mariana Trevino has important titles on the big screen and the small screen like I don’t know whether to cut my veins or leave them long (2013), Elvira, I would give you my life but I’m using it (2014), The immoral life of the ideal couple (2016), Ravens Club (2015-2019), perfect strangers (2018), Narcos: Mexico (2020), the house of flowers (2019-2020) and recently the series Cecilia from Paramount Plus.

For his part, the Jalisco Manuel Garcia Rulfo He is no stranger to Hollywood. The actor already shared credits with Tom Hanks on the tape Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea (2020). But we have also seen From Twilight to dawn (2014-2015), The seven magnificents (2016), Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Sicario: The day of the soldier (2018). In addition, Rulfo had already worked with Mariana Treviño on the films The immoral life of the ideal couple Y perfect strangers.

Mariana Trevino in Ravens Club and Manuel Garcia Rulfo in the magnificent 7

“Incredibly grateful and excited about this upcoming project! Collaborate with all these actors, and share a piece of life with this wonderful actor who has always impacted my heart and soul with his performances all my life,” Treviño wrote on social media.

Production team

The two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi) serves as screenwriter and executive producer. While Marc Forster (World War Z) directs. A Man Called Otto is the reunion of both creatives after having met for the first time in the successful and acclaimed film Finding Neverland (2004) (Discovering Neverland), with Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet and Freddie Highmore.