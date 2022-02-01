Mariana Treviño and Manuel García on set with Tom Hanks

MEXICO CITY-. Mexicans continue with a firm step in the film industry in the United States, and now is the time to Manuel Garcia Rulfo Y Mariana Trevino who will share credits with Tom Hanks in his new story “A Man Called Otto.”

On its Spanish-language title, “A Man Called Otto,” filming is set to begin next month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, so US media outlet Deadline announced that Mexican actors have joined the cast.

In addition to sharing the big screen with Tom Hanks, Mariana and Manuel, will be directed by Marc Forster and SF Studios, in an adaptation of the Fredrik Backman novel written and directed by Hannes Holm.

For this production STX International has acquired international sales rights to the hot project ahead of the virtual EFM and CAA Media Finance will represent nationally along with Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.

Within the story “Otto” (Hanks), an isolated and grumpy widower with staunch principles, strict routines and a short fuse, just when it seems he has finally given up on life, an unlikely and reluctant friendship develops with his new neighbors. .