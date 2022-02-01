Manchester City announced that they bought Julián Álvarez’s pass from River Plate

With the following official communication, Manchester City announced the agreement to buy the pass of striker Julián Álvarez from River Plate:

Manchester City bought Julián Álvarez, the figure of River. ESPN

“The 22-year-old striker, who has already been capped five times by Argentina, has reached an agreement with Manchester City for five and a half years.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain believes that City have signed a player with great potential: “Julián is a player that we have been studying for some time,” said Begiristain. “He is capable of taking on different roles in attack. We firmly believe that he is one of the best young attackers in South America.”

“I am very happy that we managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe that we can provide him with the right conditions so that he can develop his potential and become a top-level player.”

Álvarez made his debut for River Plate’s first team in October 2018 and has already built a reputation as one of Argentina’s best young strikers.

He had 36 goals and 25 assists in 96 appearances for River Plate, including a goal in a 4-0 victory over Racing in November 2021, a result that helped them win the Argentine League.

Álvarez made his international debut for the Argentine national team in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June last year, replacing Ángel Di María, and was part of the team that won the Copa América in July.

Julián Álvarez will remain on loan at River until at least July 2022.

Everyone at Manchester City wants to welcome Julián to the club and wish him the best of luck in his remaining time at River.”

OFFICIAL: Manchester City has closed the transfer of Julián Álvarez. ✍️ 🔵 #MCFCSpanish | https://t.co/EthAjgGL5o pic.twitter.com/9wW4wPHtaj — Manchester City (@ManCityES) January 31, 2022

On the day the footballer turns 22, the English club announced that they acquired his file but that they will leave him on loan to the Millionaire until July of this year.

These days, Álvarez is concentrated with the Argentine team in the framework of the double date of the South American Qualifiers. Last Thursday he played a few minutes in the 2-1 victory against Chile and is expected to be on the field next Tuesday when the team led by Lionel Scaloni faces Colombia at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba.

The Cordovan comes from having a dream season, in which he conquered 24 goals and distributed 18 assists, in 46 games played.