Madonna and Britney Spears could return to the stage together

Can you imagine seeing again Madonna and Britney Spears together in concert? It is undoubtedly a fantasy that many of us would like to see and it could be a reality, since the ‘Queen of Pop’ herself has wanted to convince her partner to get on stage to relive the old days.

We know well that Madonna and Britney Spears marked an era and became the most influential singers of the moment, so much so that they continue to be favorites of the public, winning the hearts of the new generations.

Madonna and Britney Spears could recreate their iconic kiss

Now, after Briteny will be freed from the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears, the singer Madonna wants them to go back on stage together, she made this known through an Instagram Live, in which she answered a series of questions that his followers asked him and in which he highlighted that he plans to carry out a world tour.

Madonna is ready for anything. Getty Images

“Hell yes! Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what do you say about that?” Said the ‘Queen of Pop’, something that caused her fans to tell her that it would be incredible and that she had their support, so to which she replied, “I don’t know if she’s interested, but that would be really cool. We could even recreate the original (kiss).”

So there is no doubt that Madonna wants to recreate the iconic moment that they both starred in at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003, together with Christina Aguilera. It was such an iconic moment, since two of the most important pop stars exchanged a kiss with the ‘Queen of Pop’, something that caused great surprise for all the audience present, her followers and that is still remembered today.

Will Britney accept his proposal? Getty Images

The one you loved will perform their duets again, it will be something that will make Britney Spears return through the front door, something that all her fans want.