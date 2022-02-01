Maddox wants to give up his father’s last name

The long legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the custody of their children only gets more complicated, and proof of this is the testimony that the eldest son of the ex-partner, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has given in the trial against his father. After the actress presented documents in court on March 12 that could demonstrate the domestic abuse that she and her children have suffered by Pitt, the magazine Us Weekly has revealed that Maddox has already testified at trial.

Maddox wants to give up the Pitt name, but Angelina doesn’t agree

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 Getty

A source told the publication, “Maddox has testified in the ongoing custody dispute, and it hasn’t been very flattering to Brad.” Apparently, the eldest son of the ex-partner “does not use Pitt as his last name in the documents that are not legal and instead uses Jolie”, so that Maddox intends to legally change his last name, “what Angelina has said that does not support”.

Since the dispute that took place between Brad and his eldest son in 2016, in which the actor would have beaten Maddox, who was then 15 years old, the relationship between father and son has been complicated. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services cleared the actor of any accusations and, according to the source of Us Weekly, “in the almost two years of monitored visits there was not a single case that caused the alarms to go off.”

According to a source close to the actor

“Brad feels that he is getting further and further away from his children and he is devastated”

Brad Pitt with his children Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie Pitt at the premiere of ‘Unbroken’ in Los Angeles GTRES

However, Pitt maintains a difficult relationship with Maddox and a person close to him has assured Page Six that “he is heartbroken” about it: “Brad feels that he is increasingly isolated from his children, and he is devastated by it,” the source told the publication. As revealed by the magazine Us Weekly as of June 2020, Pitt and Maddox are in a non-existent relationship and the actor is also not speaking to his 17-year-old son Pax.

After Angelina Jolie has decided to bring out all the artillery to show that both she and her children were victims of domestic violence by her ex-husband, someone close to the actor has admitted that “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has taken that path.” The source has told Page Six that “the marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also shared many good times together”, so Pitt does not understand that his ex-wife has taken such legal action.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together at an event in 2015 GTRES

Earlier this week a source close to the actor assured Us Weekly that “kids have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before, and this is more of that behavior.” However, until the trial ends next month (as expected) we will not know the value that the magistrate gives to the documentation presented by Jolie or if Pitt will finally obtain 50% of the physical and legal custody of their six children in common. .





