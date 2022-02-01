Machine Gun Kelly interview resurfaces and now faces criticism for “disgusting” comments about Kendall Jenner

Machine Gun Kelly is facing criticism for comments she made about Kendall Jenner when she was a minor during an interview in 2013.

In June 2013, the 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, spoke with Fuse, where he was asked about his first famous crush.

Kelly, who was 23 at the time, revealed that her current famous crush was Jenner, who was 17, before claiming that he would be after her at the time and wouldn’t wait until she turned 18.

“I don’t care who my first famous crush was because right now it’s Kendall Jenner,” MGK said in response to the question. “Damn, I’ve said it so many f***ing times, I hope I roll with her. Don’t let me move to Los Angeles. Wow, I’m going to find her.”

After the interviewer asked if the singer was “counting down the days until he turns 18,” since that’s the age of consent in California, Kelly stated that he wouldn’t wait until the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians turned 18 because he wasn’t a “creepy old man” and “there are no limits” when it comes to celebrities.

“I’m not going to wait until I turn 18, I’m going to launch now. I’m 23, man, I’m not a creepy old man, do you understand me? “exclaimed MGK and added: “And she is a celebrity, there are no limits there.

Kelly then made reference to celebrities allegedly dating underage girls. “Axl Rose was one of the greatest champions of all time, he dated a 16-year-old girl and he wrote a song on his first album about the 16-year-old girl,” she claimed, referring to the Guns N’ lead vocalist. Roses. “I don’t care, say what you want, man, if Kendall Jenner is naked in your room and you’re 50, you don’t back down.”

User @unluckyp1ckle recently shared a clip of the interview on TikTok, causing viewers to express their disgust at the singer’s comments.

“It’s the fact that he did research to back up his argument. This is not the first time that someone has told him that he is not well, ”said one person, while another said:“ Repulsive: he thinks that because he is famous he can mess with children ”.

“My mouth opened wider and wider as I continued to watch,” someone else wrote.

Others noted that the comments were especially disturbing considering MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox had previously spoken out about the trauma of being sexualized by Hollywood at a young age. While she was talking to him Washington Post in 2021, Fox recalled how she was laughed at during a 2009 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live after talking about the sexualization that happened when I was a teenager.

The moment Fox was referring to occurred after Kimmel had asked her what it was like to work with director Michael Bay, to which she responded by recalling that she had first worked with the director on Bad Boys II when she was 15 years old and had been cast as an extra in a bar scene.

However, according to Fox, Bay was told that she couldn’t appear sitting at the bar or having a drink because she was underage, and the director pointed out that the “solution to that problem was to make me dance under a waterfall while getting drenched.”

The memory provoked laughter from the audience, at which point Fox pointed out that they filmed the scene in question when she was 15 years old.

“That was a microcosm of my entire life and my entire interaction with Hollywood,” he said last year as he reflected on the reaction of the late-night host and the audience, adding: “It was very dark.”

“I was so lost and trying to understand, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in the horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?”

In light of MGK’s resurfaced comments, one person wrote: “…didn’t Megan leave Hollywood for a while because she was tired of being sexualized at a young age…”

Another said: “Megan Fox complained that Hollywood sexualized her at a young age, but she dates a man like this…”

Others condemned the singer’s comments and acknowledged that this is not the first time MGK has made controversial comments, as he previously spoke about Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade when she was 16 years old.

According to BuzzFeed, Kelly had described the then-16-year-old as “hot” in a tweet that has since been deleted. While Eminem did not address the comment, he did reveal in 2015 that he had banned Kelly from participating on his Shade 45 radio station, the outlet reports.

“And that’s why Eminem dumped him,” one person wrote in the comments below the TikTok video, while another said, “I knew Eminem was right about him.”

So far, Kelly has not addressed the resurfaced comments.

The Independent has contacted a Machine Gun Kelly representative for comment.