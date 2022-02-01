Lozano and the new 9 that would take El Tri instead of Funes Mori, is not Chicharito

Jaime Lozano could reach the technical direction of the Mexican National Team.

January 31, 2022 6:52 p.m.

Given the possible departure of Gerardo Martino of the Mexican team in the event that they do not achieve victory in the match against Panama, Jaime Lozano He is emerging as one of the main candidates to assume the technical leadership of El Tri.

Jaime Lozano He could already be thinking about the players he would call up to face the final part of the World Cup qualifying round in case Martino not manage to change the situation in the next meeting of the Tri, and could summon a center forward forgotten by the “Tata”.

Is about Edward Aguirre, the forward of Santos Laguna who was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics under the command of Lush, and that he begins to recover the good rhythm in his club.

Who would leave his place for the arrival of Eduardo Aguirre at Tri

One of the players I wouldn’t count on Jaime Lozano is Rogelio Funes Mori, who has been a direct bet of Gerardo Martino and that he has only scored one goal in eight qualifying games, so Aguirre could take his place in the Selection.

