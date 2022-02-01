Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, and Rihanna posed together in a daring production for a lingerie brand

Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, teamed up with Rihanna for the singer’s latest signature release, Savage X Fenty, at a risqué video to advertise her underwear collection for Valentine’s Day.

Prepared for the Rihanna collection video

Leaving little room for imagination, Lourdes, who sometimes refers to herself as Lola, looked regal as she showed off her incredible figure while wearing red lingerie. The 25-year-old model donned an elegant and sensual set of lace lingerie paired with matching fishnet stockings and a sheer short kimono. For the fiery shoot, Lourdes wore much of her brown hair dyed blue.

But Lourdes is not alone in the video, but with the founder of the brand, Rihanna, 33 years old. The singer wore a pink and orange printed corset with lace-up details, matching panties, and pink heels. Her hair was also dyed pink at the ends.

One of the shots of the fiery video

Rihanna posted the stunning look on her Instagram profile in which she wrote: “When you don’t need a Valentine, but you’re getting ready for one anyway.” Along with other models, Rihanna and Lourdes posed for the camera, looking into the lens and looking very sensual in a luxurious living room.

Lourdes’ modeling career is filled with incredible credits with the likes of Savage X Fenty, Thierry Mugler, Swarovski and Burberry. The daughter of the singer and icon Madonna also appeared in the pages of Vogue.

Lourdes impressed her fans with her daring outfit and her seductive poses, but the artist’s daughter confessed on other occasions that her mother was very strict with her growing up. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the star gave insight into her childhood and the restrictions she encountered: “My mother is a control freak and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated from high school. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other children of famous people and said, ‘My children are not going to be like that.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you.”

Rihanna and Lourdes starred in the video

After the sultry display in Rihanna’s video for her underwear brand, Lourdes surprised her followers after posting a photo without makeup. After wowing in the ad campaign for the singer’s Savage X Fenty collection, she now seduced her fans by showing off her flawless clean-faced appearance.

Lourdes Leon with a clean face

In that post on his social networks, Lourdes is shown with a wide lilac sweater that she accompanied with sports pants inside her boots. Her dark hair was tied in a splendid ponytail.