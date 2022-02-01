Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals

The Super Bowl LVI is already defined. Los Angeles Rams They will face the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the ultra modern SoFi Stadium.

After resolving a complicated duel for the NFC crown against the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles team will be able to play the decisive game for the title of the NFL in their own stadium, a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crowned at home, an unprecedented event in league history.

For their part, the Bengals they gave the surprise by removing the favorites from visitors Kansas City Chiefs in overtime and return to the big game for the first time since the 1988 season.

The battle will feature a great group of stars from the grid like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. against a young feline team that has shone this season with Joe Burrow at the controls.

Cincinnati will seek to raise the first Vince Lombardi in its history, while the Rams will seek the second, after the painful setbacks against the patriots in the XXXVI and LIII edition of the Super Bowl.

