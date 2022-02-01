Loafers: the most common mistakes when wearing them and how to solve them

From the masculine to the feminine universe, this is how the loafers to burst with the romantic aesthetics of the last century. Their eternal character has made them consolidate as a must from the bottom of the closet. Conservative signs embraced them in the past, it is enough to remember Lady Di and her classic shoes beige. However, luxury firms such as Prada and Versace have made a perfect come back at 90, transforming into irreverent the most mythical design of all times.

Ambassadors of fashion and lovers of creativity have taken it upon themselves to label the platform loafersthe trend in vogue that leads coveted outfits. However, the classic loafers and hard soles have taken over various style manuals, proven in tailored pants and knitted vest –dictated by Kendall Jenner– or in leggings and socks –starring Katie Holmes–. There is no doubt that they have been awarded as one of the most popular shoes from 2021, and as decreed by Miu Miu, they will continue to seduce the asphalt for an extended period.

The low and traditional model It has won the hearts of all, as they are the hybrid between comfort, elegance and styling. Yes, these fulfill the desires of petite women. They have the power to lengthen the legs, what more could you ask for? But, like everything, they have some rules that it will be better to keep in mind, so as not to take them from successful to gloomy. avoid these mistakes will save you from taking any false step, since the trend most notorious of the moment deserves all the attention.

How to avoid the most common mistakes when wearing loafers

Mistake: Wearing loafers with thick sports socks

Solution: Loafers with thin socks

Loafers with thin socks, an indisputable style success. Photo: Acielle / StyleDuMonde

Between the outfits with loafers that are total inspiration, we find the most impressive combination of the season, the shoes mentioned with socks. The best dressed have appealed for this duo on countless occasions; he has been spotted in jeans and miniskirts, and in pants cropped in ‘King of Pop’ mode. Beyond their appearance throughout each decade, it must be revealed how to wear them victoriously to get rid of discordant notes. You are encouraged to choose thin socksregardless of color, adjusting them perfectly to the ankles so that they provide a polished gesture, preventing sports socks of a controversial thickness from generating poorly healed wrinkles.

Mistake: Jeans over loafers

Solution: cropped jeans