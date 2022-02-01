Lin-Manuel Miranda told how he discovered that Andrew Garfield would be in ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ | Famous
2021 was a year full of projects for the playwright: after some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was able to premiere ‘In The Heights’, ‘Encanto’ and ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
In the last film, he worked hand in hand with Andrew Garfield, who, among his other projects, dressed again in the Spider-man suit for the most recent superhero movie.
However, his participation in ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ was a true Hollywood secret, as it was a fundamental and surprising part of the plot. Therefore, the actor was forced to lie to several people about it.
One of them was his ex-girlfriend Emma Watson. According to Garfield on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, he denied his co-star from “The Amazing Spider-Man” that he would participate in the new installment of Marvel.
Similarly, he tried to deceive Lin-Manuel Miranda, but his director was able to see beyond the lie and told how he deciphered the truth.
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the musician also spoke about the positive response that ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ has received. In the middle of the conversation, he took the opportunity to praise Andrew Garfield’s performance, at which point the presenter interrupted him to ask him if the actor had told him anything about his participation in ‘Spider-man’.
He recounted that the day the news leaked that he was involved, they were recording and, between takes, he approached him to question him about the project.
“His reaction was (in a very exaggerated tone): ‘what, shut up, shut up, haha, shut up.’ And I walked away thinking ‘oh, he’s in the new ‘Spider-man.’ When I saw him at your show he was already a professional in denying it, but he had a hard time getting there.