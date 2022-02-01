“Let him win for Italy, a Spanish would win”

Jesus Vazquez became a trend on Twitter this Monday for a comment that has cost him many critics. The presenter was in the morning in ‘Ana Rosa’s program‘ to promote the premiere of the second season of ‘Idol Kids‘ in Telecinco, a children’s contest that started this Monday night.

From the set, the Telecinco magazine also connected by video call with the members of the jury, which this year is made up of Omar Montes, Ana Mena and the duo camel. And, as expected, the Eurovision Song Contest this year was a topic that came up in the conversation, not only because of the controversy that has been generated after the end of the benidorm fest in Spain, but because Ana Mena participate this year in the Sanremo Festival and could become representative of Italy.

Jesús Vázquez’s comment that has unleashed a barrage of criticism

Vázquez wanted to support the artist from Estepona live with a “win, please, win!”. “Also, if Sanremo wins, he can go to Eurovision representing Italy. Since Tanxugueiras haven’t won, let Ana Mena go for Italy and let Italy win this year.”, added the Galician presenter, making it clear who he would have liked to represent Spain in Eurovision.

But it was what he said next that has sparked controversy and is costing him a lot of criticism. “A Spanish would win. A Spanish would win!”, pointed out the host of ‘Idol Kids’.

Jesús Vázquez in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’. Telecinco

The presenter of Telecinco has been branded a racist

Many have taken the words of Jesús Vázquez as a direct attack on Chanel and has been branded a racist. The Catalan artist, who is of Cuban origin, will represent Spain with her theme ‘SloMo‘ after winning the Benidorm Fest in a controversial final.

Chanel will be the representative of Spain for the Eurovision Song Contest that Turin will host next May. RTVE

Due to the uproar that has been generated, Vázquez clarified his words later in ‘It’s already noon’. “I have said that since my favorites are not going, if Ana goes for Italy we have two chances for Spain to win”, he began to explain in the program of Sonsoles Onega.

“Apparently Chanel is not Spanish, she is Cuban, and they have thought that she said it for that reason. I wanted to say that we have two chances for Spain to win”, the presenter insisted. “People have begun to mix churras with merinos,” he said.

