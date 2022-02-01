Leonardo DiCaprio showed his support for the Ecuadorian Amazonian indigenous people affected by an oil spill

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON/File



Hollywood actor, Leonardo Dicaprio published on his Facebook account his support for the demand of the Amazonian peoples against the Ecuadorian State for an oil spill that occurred in April 2020. This is not the first time that DiCaprio has spoken out on environmental issues in Ecuador. He has done so on several occasions and has even met with national authorities.

“The Constitutional Court of Ecuador has a great opportunity to set an example in Ecuador and around the world. What happens in the Amazon matters everywhere, and the world will be watching the outcome of this case,” the actor wrote on social media. It refers to oil spill caused in Ecuador in April 2020 in the jungle and Amazon area on the banks of the Coca River and the Napo River, at the meeting of both tributaries, approximately 440 kilometers away from Quito, the capital of the Andean country.

The spill was caused by a land subsidence, which caused the rupture of the Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline and the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System, as well as the leak of 15.8 thousand barrels of crude oil, directly impacting the lives of 27,000 indigenous who are inhabitants of the sector, according to the Amicus Curiae lawsuit filed by the American foundation Amazon Frontlines before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador.

The collapse occurred on the border between the provinces of Napo and Pastaza, to the northeast of the territory of Ecuador, in the sector called the San Rafael waterfall. Activists, geologists, hydrologists and the media denounced the gradual disappearance of the waterfall that gives its name to the sector and which is the highest in the country, as a result of extractive actions in the sector.

DiCaprio and environmental conservation in Ecuador

Leonardo DiCaprio’s history of support for environmental conservation in Ecuador is not recent. In June 2019, the American actor, producer and environmental activist surprised public opinion by showing his international support for the campaign promoted by the Waorani indigenous people that sought to ban oil exploitation in block 22, in a jungle area of ​​the Ecuadorian Amazon. .

A year later, on July 30, 2020, the actor ruled on the presence of a fleet of fishing boats on the border of the exclusive economic zone of the Galapagos Islands. On his Instagram account, DiCaprio assured that “Chinese fishing boats arrive every year in the seas around the Galapagos, which were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1978, but this year’s fleet is one of the most great views in recent years.”

Leonardo DiCaprio also participated in a recovery initiative for the Galapagos Islands in May 2021. EFE/Daniel Fitter/File



Three months ago, the actor met, on March 13, 2021, in a reserved manner with former President Lenín Moreno on Baltra Island in the Galapagos Archipelago, to discuss some elements of environmental policy in Ecuador. The actor, who is also a United Nations (UN) ambassador, attended accompanied by other international environmental activists.

Leonardo DiCaprio also participated in an initiative of recovery of the Galapagos Islands in May 2021 with an investment of USD 40,000,000.00 for the reinsertion of endangered species.

The towns vs. the state

All this dispute between civil society and the Government of Ecuador stems from the extractivist policy of former President Rafael Correa, who insulted local and international activists on countless occasions. On Saturday, January 16, 2010, in his weekly television program, which was broadcast under his order by all the private radio and television media, Correa said verbatim, “children’s environmentalism wanted to leave the oil underground without any conditions, without any conditions. , with which we were going to be the useful idiots of the planet again ”. The aggressive policy of mineral extraction was constant during the government of former President Rafael Correa and maintained by his successor, former President Lenín Moreno.

