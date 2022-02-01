Leonardo DiCaprio recommends the 5 books that every man should read

DiCaprio told Time that “the idea of ​​a man coming out of nowhere, creating himself solely out of his own imagination. Gatsby is one of those iconic characters because he can be played in so many ways: a hopeless romantic, a completely obsessed madman, or a dangerous gangster trying to hang on to wealth.”

Eden’s garden

Author: Ernest Hemingway

Hemingway He is one of the most famous American authors of the 20th century and in history, and DiCaprio said in an interview that it is one of his favorites and has led him to discover many things. Eden’s garden, published after the author’s death, is the book he liked the most and tells the story of a writer, his wife and the woman who arrives to form a love triangle between them, and it is famous because it is one of the most different stories of the writer, recognized for its sensitivity.

Revolutionary Road

Author: Richard Yates

The actor starred in the adaptation of this novel with Kate Winslet in 2008. It tells the story of a couple from Connecticut, who dreams of leaving everything behind and living a perfect life in Paris, as they gradually begin to lose themselves and grow further apart.

In an interview with GQ US, he said that considered the book to be a classic, thanks to “the conversations that each character has in their heads… As I sit here kissing my wife and telling her how much I love her and that everything is going to be okay, there is an inner voice that just hates her and hates my life. And he knows I’m lying about everything. That internal dialogue in the book is incredible.”

this changes everything

Author: Nomi Klein

According DiCaprio, this book is one of the reasons why he is more committed to the subject of climate change. It was written by a journalist and explains the consequences this has on people’s lives, even if they don’t notice or don’t want to see it.

The actor told WIRED that “it’s about the capitalism and the environment… In the end we have locked ourselves, through capitalism, into an addiction to oil that is incredibly difficult to reverse.”

The last hours of the old sunlight

Author: Tom Hartman

The full name of this book isThe Last Hours of Old Sunshine: The Environmental Crisis, and How to Save the Future” and it was what led DiCaprio to produce his powerful documentaries about what is happening to our planet. The author lays out the main problems we are facing now, as well as exploring some possible things we could do to change and get out of the environmental problem we are currently in.