Leonardo DiCaprio bought a mobile home for more than 1 million euros

Leonardo Dicaprio He is not only one of the most successful actors in the history of Hollywood cinema but also one of the most controversial in recent months after some of his properties were revealed.

In addition to his yacht, widely criticized for his active environmentalism, one of his latest acquisitions has emerged in the last few hours: a luxurious caravan whose value amounts to one million euros.

The actor seems to have decided to do another type of tourism with which to enjoy wherever he goes, and For this reason, he wanted to bring luxury to a caravan that is already making people talk.

And it is not for less, since it was also known that he usually uses it not only on vacation but also when he is working, spending several hours of the intense filming to which he is subjected in his career.

Manufactured by King Kong Production VehiclesDiCaprio lacks nothing in this caravan: a kitchen, two fireplaces, heated marble floors… and a touch of wood that turns his surroundings into a most rustic and cozy place.

All of this is incorporated into a 16 meter long vehicle expandable with up to four extra zones. In addition to the equipment already mentioned, it even has a bar and a huge dining room with a leather sofa.

However, the jewel in the crown is the bathroom, with a built-in television and a shower valued at more than 40,000 euros of handmade ceramics. In fact, it took two weeks to install the shower, taking care of even the smallest detail.

Equipped with every possible luxury, this caravan tries to mimic the amenities offered by any five-star hotel or the one who can have a private jet.

The value? 1,300,000 euros.