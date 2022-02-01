Lee Min Ho with Kendall Jenner, Kabhy Lame, Hailey Bieber and more famous in Hugo Boss campaign | Be your own boss | Asian culture

hallyu superstar Lee Minho is one of the protagonists of #BeYourOwnBoss. After causing a sensation for his interactions on the wedding of his former co-star Park Shin Hye, the Korean actor has been introduced on January 26, along with Kendall Jenner, Kabhy Lame, Hailey Bieber and more, among the world-class faces that bring to life the new BOSS campaign by Hugo Boss, a German luxury fashion house that is undergoing a complete makeover after 50 years.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker