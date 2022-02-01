Lee Min Ho with Kendall Jenner, Kabhy Lame, Hailey Bieber and more famous in Hugo Boss campaign | Be your own boss | Asian culture

hallyu superstar Lee Minho is one of the protagonists of #BeYourOwnBoss. After causing a sensation for his interactions on the wedding of his former co-star Park Shin Hye, the Korean actor has been introduced on January 26, along with Kendall Jenner, Kabhy Lame, Hailey Bieber and more, among the world-class faces that bring to life the new BOSS campaign by Hugo Boss, a German luxury fashion house that is undergoing a complete makeover after 50 years.

On the aforementioned date, the South Korean icon has shared on Instagram photos of himself posing in clothes from the new brand he represents. The company also published on the social network the session of the protagonist of the next Pachinko series.

Audiences can also enjoy a first video featuring Lee Min Ho, Kendall Jenner, Kabhy Lame, Hailey Bieber, Future, Matteo Berrettini and more for the spring-summer 2022 #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

Fashion photographer Mikael Jansson’s lens captures the stars.

What is #BeYourOwnBOSS?

As a repositioning operation, Hugo Boss relaunches the two commercial brands it operates, HUGO and BOSS, with a new image. In this new era, exciting and converting the global and youth audience into fans is its main objective.

Be your own boss or #BeYourOwnBoss for HUGO, the leading firm of the German luxury fashion house, it is the first representation of the renewal announced in August 2021.

Conceived as a spring-summer 2022 edition campaign, it features the brand’s redesigned logo after 50 years and brings together the new cast of ambassadors. This is made up of global stars from various fields that are loved by young audiences around the world. Here we tell you who they are.

South Korean artist Lee Min Ho, 34

The top models Kendall Jenner (26), Hailey Bieber (25) and Joan Smalls (33)

British boxer Anthony Joshua, 32

American rapper Future, 38

German runner Alica Schmidt, 23 years old

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, 25 years old

The 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian tiktoker Khaby Lame, who has also signed an extended collaboration agreement with BOSS after making his runway debut with the brand at Milan Fashion Week.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this incredible cast. The talents and personalities in the campaign perfectly embody what a ‘boss’ represents in today’s world,” says Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, of the collaboration, according to Fashion United.