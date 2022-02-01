La Nación / U2 honored the victims of “Bloody Sunday”

In a video posted online, introduced with a sober message of “January 30, 2022 – With love, Bono & Edge”, the Irish Bono, on vocals, and The Edge, on guitar, appear in black and white, with his tribute to the victims of “Bloody Sunday”. The recording closes with some impressive images of the time.

In this way, the group U2 evoked the tragedy in which 13 people died five decades ago, by publishing an acoustic version of their famous “Sunday Bloody Sunday” on social networks. They show Father Edward Daly shaking his bloodstained white handkerchief to clear the way for a group of people carrying John Duddy. The 17-year-old boxer, who did not survive, is considered the first deceased from “Bloody Sunday.”

This Sunday, families of the victims and hundreds of people paraded through the streets of Derry – an appellation that the Northern Irish inhabitants prefer, instead of the official name of Londonderry, which they see as a sign of British domination – to commemorate the 50 years of the massacre.

Thirteen men were shot dead by British soldiers during a peaceful demonstration for Catholic civic rights. This massacre is one of the bloodiest episodes in the conflict in Northern Ireland between Catholic republicans, supporters of reunification with Ireland, and Protestants who wanted to remain under the British crown.

Source: AFP.