La Chepi decided to talk about her harsh addiction: “I can’t anymore”

Dani La Chepi is one of the most outstanding figures that has The thirteen. with past in Master Chef Celebrity and current driver The goose game, the influencer earned a place in the big media. But nevertheless, in the past she had to fight against her own ghosts that haunted her and against an addiction which he was able to get out of.

In dialogue with Maria Laura Santillan, The Chepi acknowledged his old addiction to alcohol and explained: “Little by little I encouraged myself to speak and tell about excesses in general. And nothing in excess is good! One day on the Andy Kusnetzoff show I stepped forward and spoke about it. Everyone was surprised because she was an alcoholicbut yes, I was even medicated”.

”I was medicated for years for my excesses with alcohol. I always lived at night because I worked at events. And well, I started with an excuse, for an event in my life to take. And then I couldn’t do anything if I didn’t take”, revealed The Chepiwho made it a routine habit to drink alcoholic beverages.

At the same time, Dani La Chepi recognized what was the turning point in which he decided to make a change in his life: “Everything was drinking. I mean, she couldn’t have sex without taking. But not having a glass of wine, having a bottle of wine and until I was in a fart I couldn’t have sex and at one point I was in danger. I was watching V for VendettaNatalie Portman’s movie in which she gets peeled”.

Drunk, La Chepi thought she was Natalie Portman

“Of the fart that flashie had that had Natalie’s face. She was dating a boy who had forgotten the machine, I went and looked for it. She came from doing a season with Iliana Calabró in Mar del Plata, very vedette with curtains and extensions, ”explained the host, adding: “I tore everything off with scissors, I peeled off and went to get a tattoo. I still kept tattooing because I like it. But when I saw myself in danger was when I saw myself in a mirror one day and I said to myself: it’s 4 in the afternoon and you’re drunk, in slippers at home. With the dog asking you to go out to pee and I couldn’t even stay in the party wall and I said enough “.

Assuring that she took the initiative to get out of alcoholism, the woman from Mar del Plata added: “I called a psychologist, who saved my life, and she told me that I had to do both, therapy and go to a psychiatrist.. And I went, she medicated me and I took it for many years, like 4 or 5 years in which I took everything. My mood was constant instability. And until one day I met Isa’s father and got pregnant.”

“That day nothing else existed, like I never drank alcohol. The day I met Javi he brought a wine and I was scared, but he opened it, I was able to have a little and I enjoyed it but I don’t like it anymore, I can’t even have a drink. I drink and it makes me sleepy“, Hill The Chepi.