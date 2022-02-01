Kylie Jenner’s three-year-old daughter is launching her own brand

Kylie Jenner continues to hold the title of business tycoon in her family. Every company that the young woman from the Kardashian clan has touched has become an empire of digital gold. Following in those footsteps, it seems, is his three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the short documentary that he has published on YouTube called Inside Kylie Cosmetics, the young woman reviews the growth of her beauty brand before the relaunch of the brand on July 15. In the video, the businesswoman confesses behind the scenes that her little girl is in the process of launching a project.

“Actually, she’s launching a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while,” Kylie says into the camera. A few words that have been taken literally considering that Stormi already has a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.

Another of the clues that he dropped in his docuseries links this new feat with the mysterious company Kylie Baby. Jenner registered the trademark in May 2019 to market items such as beauty products, clothing, and strollers. I also tag @kyliebaby in a photo of Stormi on Instagram at bath time.