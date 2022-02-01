Kylie Jenner’s manicures are the ones you will try this 2022

Kylie Jenner She is one of the most important influencers and businesswomen in the world. From a very young age she was in contact with the world of fashion and beauty, and even today she has her make-up brand, “Kylie Cosmetics”. His love for manicure is indisputable and always its nails they are the surprise of any red carpet or social networks.

Do you want to be inspired by his manicures? Do not miss their examples!

With relief

Kylie Jenner chooses the most sought after 3D manicure: the one with drops of water. Photo: Pinterest.

checkered

The plaid pattern is one of the 2022 trends. How about wearing it on your nails? Photo: Trendencias.

wavy

The most psychedelic side of manicures is Kylie Jenner. Photo: Trendencias.

rainbow french

The French girl of many colors is a great option for those who want to have a little fun. Photo: Hello!

Points

Play with the pattern of dots in your manicure! Photo: Ibero Show.

Animal Print

The animal print takes Kylie Jenner’s nails like a French manicure. Photo: Trendencias.

stars

Stars can be a very playful and fun design. Photo: New Woman.

Kylie Jenner presents us these manicures that we all want to wear and that it is time for us to try them. Which one will you start with?