Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi’s four years with a tender photograph

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they became parents for the first time in 2018 of little Stormi, and they are currently expecting their second baby, which is expected to be born in the first days of February.

About to become a mom for the second time, Kylie Jenner did not miss the birthday number 4 of his little daughter, and in this regard he shared a tender photograph in which they appear sharing a hug, her with Travis Scott and Stormi.

About, the youngest of the Jenners wrote: “our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl who changed my whole world,” along with some emojis.

Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

Stormi Webster receives congratulations from the family

Before the kylie jenner post, they commented Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who also shared photos with the little girl.

Kris Jenner wrote a sweet message for her daughter-in-law: “Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the daughter , granddaughter, cousin, and most amazing friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives.”

As he completed: “You are so smart, so kind, so funny and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormy! Love, Lovey xoxo.”

For her part, Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photograph of Stormi with her daughter True, as well as a video with the other children of the Kardashian Jenner family, a publication in which he wrote:

“The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest little angel, smart and cool Storm-A-Loo goodness, True and I love you so much, Storm. We are so blessed to have you.”